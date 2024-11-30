Court Dismisses Bobrisky N1.2bn Suit Against EFCC, NASS

Share

Following a fundamental rights suit filed by controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed the suit.

Justice Alexander Owoeye who delivered the judgment ruled on Thursday, November 28, cited that Bobrisky’s claim of rights violations lacked merit and was unsupported by credible evidence.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Bobrisky had filed a N200 million suit for psychotic trauma and also demanded N1 billion from the National Assembly for the violation of his right to a fair hearing.

“Having evaluated the evidence placed before this Court by the Applicant, it is evident that the Applicant has failed to provide credible evidence to justify the award of the declaratory and injunctive reliefs sought by him.

“I hold that the claims of violation of fundamental rights against the 1st and 2nd Respondents were not made out of the affidavit evidence placed before this Court.

The Applicant’s claims against the 1st and 2nd Respondents lack merit and are accordingly dismissed.” the judge ruled

Recall that, Bobrisky has been mired in controversy after social media influencer Martins Otse leaked an audio recording alleging that he paid the EFCC N15 million to drop money laundering charges against him.

