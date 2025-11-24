Court Dismisses Assassination Attempt Report On Justice Omotosho

The Federal High Court (FHC) has said the report that Justice James Omotosho survived an assassination attempt after sentencing Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment is “fake news”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a blogger had reported on his Facebook page that Justice Omotosho survived an assassination attempt early Saturday morning, just days after handing down the life sentences to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader.

According to the report, Justice Omotosho was immediately rushed to a hospital as security forces scrambled to secure the area. However, in a statement yesterday, the FHC Chief Registrar Sulaiman Hassan said the report was untrue.

He said: “We hereby firmly and unequivocally declare that the said report is completely false and unfounded. “The public is advised to treat this publication as fake news and refrain from further dissemination to prevent the spread of misinformation.”