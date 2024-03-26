Court Discharges 3 #Endsars Detainees In Lagos

A High Court in Lagos State has discharged and acquitted three persons for their alleged involvement in the #EndSARS protest. Justice Nicole Clay of Lagos State High Court discharged the accused persons, Sunday Okoro, Olumide Fatai and Oluwole Yisa after a protracted legal battle.

Great appreciation to our Lagos team who stayed on the case, #RevolutionNow.” The civic group regretted that about 10 more #EndSARS protesters were still languishing in prison and it revealed it was working towards their release. The freed #EndSARS detainees were represented by Barrister Ogunlana.