Court Did Not Order Senate To Recall Natasha – Spokesperson

The Senate on Sunday clarified that the Federal High Court in Abuja did not issue any declaratory or injunctive order mandating the immediate recall of suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan before the expiration of her suspension.

In a statement signed by the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, the Red Chamber said the judgment delivered by Justice Binta Nyako on July 4, 2025, contained no binding directive compelling the Senate to recall the Kogi Central lawmaker.

Adaramodu explained that the judge merely made advisory observations regarding the length of the suspension, which he stressed are not enforceable under the law.

The statement reads in part:

“The attention of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been drawn to a letter dated 11th July 2025, authored by the law firm of Numa S.A.N. & Co. on behalf of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and addressed to the leadership of the National Assembly.

“The said letter relies on Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and purports that the judgment of Hon. Justice Binta Nyako delivered on 4th July 2025 constitutes a binding order directing the immediate recall of Senator Natasha before the expiration of her suspension.

“The Senate wishes to state categorically, and for the avoidance of doubt, that the Certified True Copy of the Enrolled Order does not contain any express or mandatory directive for the recall or reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan prior to the expiration of the Senate’s disciplinary action.”

The statement further emphasized that the court’s judgment in no way invalidated the Senate’s powers under Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers the legislature to regulate its internal procedures, including disciplinary measures.

“Nowhere in the judgment did the court issue a declaratory or injunctive order mandating her recall,” Adaramodu stated. “The enrolled order clearly demonstrates that the Senate’s disciplinary powers remain intact and unimpaired.”

The spokesperson added that while the Senate respects judicial independence and remains committed to constitutional democracy and the rule of law, it will not allow its internal processes to be undermined by premature or incorrect interpretations of legal proceedings.

“The Senate will consider and deliberate on the judgment and, consequently, take a constitutionally informed position on the matter, which will be duly communicated to the affected Senator and the general public,” he added.

“In conclusion, there is no legal basis upon which Senator Natasha can resume legislative duties at this time,” the statement concluded.