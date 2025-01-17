Court Denies El-Rufai’s Ex-CoS Bail Over Money Laundering Allegation

Share

Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Sa’idu, the former Chief of Staff to Ex – Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was yesterday denied bail by the State High Court in the money laundering case brought against him.

At the last sitting, the court had adjourned the ruling on the bail application for the former Chief of Staff to January 16, but when the case came up for hearing yesterday, he was again denied bail.

According to the judge, a formal charge had been filed at the Kaduna State High Court II against Sa’idu and asked that he should go to the court where the filed charges were pending to apply for bail.

Addressing journalists after the proceeding, Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution, Samson Irimiya, who represented the state government in court said the arraignment of the former Chief of Staff would come up on January 21, before Justice Isa Aliyu.

