Court Demands DNA Test On Mohbad’s son

A Magistrate Court in Ikorodu, Lagos has demanded that a DNA test be conducted on the Late Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad’s two-year-old son, Liam Aloba.

Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga gave the order while delivering his judgment on an application filed by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba.

Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, was listed as the respondent in the suit.

When the issue was up for hearing, Joseph Aloba’s counsel, Augustine Adegbemi, moved the motion, while Omowumi’s lawyer, Kabir Akingbolu, raised no opposition. Magistrate Sonuga subsequently ordered that two DNA tests be conducted. One will be done in Nigeria and the other outside the country. Both tests will be carried out in renowned and recognised hospitals, with both parties or their representatives present when the samples are collected. The case has been adjourned to November 11.