Court Demands DNA Test On Mohbad’s son

A Magistrate Court in Ikorodu, Lagos has demanded that a DNA test be conducted on the Late Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad’s two-year-old son, Liam Aloba.
Magistrate Adefisoye Sonuga gave the order while delivering his judgment on an application filed by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba.
Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, was listed as the respondent in the suit.
