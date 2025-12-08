The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed an application filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to a custodial facility within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) or neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Nnamdi, the Legal Council, had approached the court with an ex parte application requesting an order directing the Federal Government or the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to immediately move him from Sokoto to either Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja or Keffi Custodial Centre in Nasarawa.

READ ALSO:

As part of an alternative, he requested to be transferred to any custodial facility within the court’s jurisdiction, including Suleja or Keffi, to enable him to effectively pursue his appeal.

However, Justice James Omotosho on Monday declined the request, ruling that such an order could not be granted without hearing from the Federal Government.

The judge directed Kanu to convert the ex parte application into a motion on notice and serve all parties to allow a fair hearing.

Justice Omotosho subsequently fixed January 27, 2026, for the hearing of the motion.