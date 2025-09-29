Court Declares Utomi Shadow Govt As Unlawful

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday declared the plan by Political-Economist and the 2007 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof. Pat Utomi, to establish a shadow government in Nigeria, illegal, unlawful, and unconstitutional.

New Telegraph reports that Justice Omotosho issued an order restraining Utomi and his associates from proceeding with their plan to establish a shadow government/cabinet in the country.

Omotosho issued the order while delivering judgment on a suit filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) against Utomi, declaring the concept of a shadow government/cabinet as unconstitutional and an alien concept to the nation’s presidential system of government.

The judge held that Utomi and his associates cannot hide under the rights of association and criticise the government for engaging in unlawful activities.

He commended the plaintiff for filing the suit and held, among others, that it was within the right of the DSS to take steps to prevent acts capable of threatening the nation’s internal security.