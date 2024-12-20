Court Declares Rivers APC Congresses Illegal

Share

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has invalidated the Local Government and State Congresses conducted by the Tony Okocha-led All Progressives Congress(APC), in Rivers State.

According to the court ruling, the Rivers State APC under the leadership of Okocha conducted the congresses in violation of a court order.

The new executives from the congresses were also inaugurated on December 14 by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

A suit challenging the congresses was filed by some party members who alleged that they were excluded from the process despite making the necessary payments.

