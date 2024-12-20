""" """

December 20, 2024
Court Declares Rivers APC Congresses Illegal

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has invalidated the Local Government and State Congresses conducted by the Tony Okocha-led All Progressives Congress(APC), in Rivers State.

According to the court ruling, the Rivers State APC under the leadership of Okocha conducted the congresses in violation of a court order.

The new executives from the congresses were also inaugurated on December 14 by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

A suit challenging the congresses was filed by some party members who alleged that they were excluded from the process despite making the necessary payments.

