Court Declares Rivers APC Congresses Illegal

The Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has invalidated the Local Government and State Congresses conducted by the Tony Okocha-led All Progressives Congress(APC), in Rivers State.
According to the court ruling, the Rivers State APC under the leadership of Okocha conducted the congresses in violation of a court order.
The new executives from the congresses were also inaugurated on December 14 by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.
A suit challenging the congresses was filed by some party members who alleged that they were excluded from the process despite making the necessary payments.
