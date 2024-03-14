Court Declares Otuabagi Community Host To First Oil Well In W’Africa

The Ogbia High Court sitting in Yenagoa has ruled that the Otuabagi Community in the Ogbai Local Government Area of Bayelsa State is the host to the first oil wells struck in commercial quantity in West Africa in 1956.

The Court presided over by Honourable Justice Simon Amaduobogha who entered the terms of settlement reached by parties following mediation by the Ijaw National Congress (INC), as consent Judgement also ruled that Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre, Otuabagi should remain the name of the earmarked project as proposed by the Federal Government.

The Court, in the suit marked OHC/10/2021, instituted by Oloibiri Community against the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bayelsa State Government, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Shell Petroleum Development Company, Otabagi, Otuogidi & Opume Communities, further ordered the Oloibiri Community to desist from demanding relocation of the Museum and Research Centre Project or any part thereof since the earmarked project can only be sited where artefacts such as the first Oil Well are located.

Delivery of his judgement on Wednesday, Justice Simon Amaduobogha ruled “Given that a consent Judgement cannot be appealed against, this development is no doubt laid to rest the hitherto entrenched misconception that Crude oil was first discovered in commercial quantity elsewhere, wherein it was truly first discovered in commercial quantity and quality in Otuabagi Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State of Nigeria.