Court Declares EFCC’s ‘Wanted Notice’ On Litigant Unlawful, Orders Retraction

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has declared the ‘wanted notice’ advertorial placed on a litigant, Ufoma Immanuel, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as unlawful and ordered its immediate retraction.

Delivering judgment in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Immanuel, the judge held that the EFCC’s action was in flagrant disobedience of the subsisting order of an FCT High Court and contrary to the clear provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Justice Dipeolu declared that the commission lacks the statutory power to restrain the applicant’s fundamental rights through its publication of November 19, 2025, in the face of a subsisting court order, and that the publication declaring him wanted amounted to an infringement of his constitutional rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

The judge consequently ordered EFCC to retract and withdraw all publications declaring Immanuel wanted and to replace them with a public notice retracting the declaration.

The commission was also directed to pay N5 million as compensation for the infringement of Immanuel’s rights to personal liberty, freedom of movement and dignity.

In the suit, Immanuel, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chappal Energies, contended that the notice was published at a time when related issues were already pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The court’s decision reinforces the obligation of authorities to comply with subsisting court processes and to act within the bounds of constitutional and statutory safeguards in the course of enforcement actions.