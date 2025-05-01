Court Declares ARCON Has Power To Regulate Advertising On Social Media, Others

Share

In a landmark ruling that strengthens the regulatory powers of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the Federal High Court in Lagos has declared that the Council has the legal authority to regulate advertising across all media platforms—including traditional outlets like print and broadcast, as well as digital and social media.

The ruling was delivered by Justice Aluko in suit No. FHC/L/CS/1262/2024, which was filed by Digi Bay Limited (trading under the name and style of Betway Nigeria), Super Group Limited, and Otunba Kunle Olamuyiwa against the Attorney General of the Federation and ARCON.

The originating summons, dated July 12, 2024, sought a judicial determination of ARCON’s powers, especially as it relates to advertising content published on digital platforms and by individuals not registered as advertising practitioners.

The court held that ARCON possesses the statu – tory authority to regulate all forms of advertising, regardless of the platform on which they appear.

The judgment stated unequivocally that ARCON’s regulatory mandate extends beyond registered advertising agencies to include private individuals who engage in advertising activities.

