Court declares Anyanwu as PDP National Secretary

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday declared Samuel Anyanwu as the valid Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary. Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered an injunction restraining the national leadership of the PDP from appointing any person as acting national secretary when Anyanwu’s four-year tenure is still running and subsisting until December 9, 2025, in line with the party’s constitution.

He also declared that any meeting held or resolution reached by the party to prematurely remove or prevent Anyanwu from exercising the powers of his office would violate Article 47 (1) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), hence, becomes null and void and of no effect. The judge also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “from recognising any purported appointment of any person as national secretary of the party whether in acting capacity or otherwise other than Anyanwu, the elected national secretary of the 1st defendant (PDP).” On November 23, 2023, the court stopped the PDP from removing Anyanwu as national secretary pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

The order followed an ex parte motion by Joshua Musa on behalf of two members of the party: Geoffrey Ihentuge and Apollo’s Godspower. While Ihentuge is the Ikeduru LG chairman of the PDP in Imo, Godspower is the PDP chairman of the state’s Owerri Municipal LGA. The plaintiffs had sued the PDP, Umar Damagun, the party’s acting national chairman, the National Executive Committee (NEC), the National Working Committee (NWC) and INEC as first to fifth defendants, respectively.