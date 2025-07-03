Court Convicts Social Media Influencers For Naira Abuse In Ibadan

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has convicted two social media influencers: Bukola Arike Rufai and Abdulateef Ayinde Jimoh, for abusing Naira notes.

The convicts according to a release made available to New Telegraph yesterday, signed by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the commission, were prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a joint one-count charge that bordered on currency mutilation.

The charge read: “That you Bukola Arike Rufai and Abdulateef Ayinde Jimoh on or about the 25th day of September, 2024 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did match on Naira Notes, issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 21 (3) of the Central Bank Act 2007 and Punishable under Section 21 (1) of the same Act.”

They pleaded “guilty” when the charge was read in their hearing, following which the prosecution counsel, Lanre Suleiman, reviewed the facts of the case, tendered incriminating evidence and prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly, while the defence counsel, O.D. Ajadi, told the court to temper justice with mercy, stating that the duo are first offenders and have become remorseful of their action.

Justice Agomoh convicted both offenders without a sentence and gave them N50, 000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) option of fine each. Both convicts paved their way for arrest and prosecution when they made a video of themselves, spraying and trampling on Naira notes and posted it on Tiktok.