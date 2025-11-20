Court Convicts Nnamdi Kanu On Three Additional Counts

The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on offences bordering on membership of a proscribed terrorist organisation and incitement of violence.

In a judgment still being delivered, Justice James Omotosho found Kanu guilty on counts three, four and five of the seven-count charge filed against him by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice Omotosho held that the prosecution presented credible evidence establishing that Kanu is a member of IPOB, which has been proscribed, as well as its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The court further ruled that the prosecution proved that Kanu, through multiple broadcasts, incited his followers to commit acts of violence, resulting in the killing of security personnel and destruction of property, including police stations, in various parts of the country.

Details shortly.