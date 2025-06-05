Court Convicts Nine Chinese For Financial Terrorism

Share

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday convicted and sentenced nine Chinese nationals—including two women—to one year imprisonment each for economic sabotage and financial terrorism.

The convicts were identified as Zhao Xiang Hui, Liu Hai Rong, Liu Gang, Du Ji Geng, Li Dong, Huang Bo, Xiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng, and Deng Wei Qiang.

They were arrested in December 2024 during a raid by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the sixth floor of a building on Oyin Jolayemi Street, Lagos. Over 700 people were apprehended in connection with cyber terrorism and economic sabotage during the operation.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, EFCC counsel Nnemeka Omewa informed the court that the defendants had opted for plea bargain arrangements, which the Commission found satisfactory. Confirming this, defence counsel Folarin Damela urged the court to adopt the plea bargain.

The amended charge was read to the defendants, and all pleaded guilty. They also confirmed that they voluntarily entered into and signed the plea bargain agreement.

In line with the agreement, Omewa urged the court to convict and sentence them accordingly. With no objection from the defence, Justice Osiagor convicted and sentenced the defendants to one year imprisonment each, starting from December 10, 2024.

The court also imposed a fine of ₦1 million on each convict. Furthermore, Justice Osiagor ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to repatriate the convicts to China upon completion of their prison terms.

All items recovered from the convicts—including furniture, computer gadgets, and laptops—were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government.

The one-count amended charge read:

“That sometime in December 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, the convicts willfully caused to be accessed, computer systems organized to seriously destabilize and destroy the fundamental economic and social structure of Nigeria when they procured/employed Nigerian youths for identity theft and to hold themselves out as persons of foreign nationality, with the intent to gain financial advantages for themselves, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024) and Section 2(3)(d) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

