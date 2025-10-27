Court Convicts Ex-Banker Over Production Of Cannabis-Laced Beverage

Justice Musa Kakaki of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted an exbanker, Joy Awosika, for engaging in production of a beverage laced with cannabis sativa.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of three vehicles, namely; a white volkswagen van (AKD 510 YJ), a white and green Toyota mini truck (LSC 999 YK), and a yellow Ford van (AKD 511 YJ), used in the illicit operation to the Federal Government. Awosika, aged 45, was found guilty after admitting to a two-count charge filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), which accused her of unlawfully producing and dealing in narcotics.

According to the NDLEA, she was arrested on September 10, 2025, at the Caritas Event Centre in Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos State, with 6,096 litres of a locally brewed beverage known as “skuchies,” which tested positive for Cannabis Sativa — a substance classified under the same narcotic category as cocaine, heroin, and LSD. The prosecution, led by Bahari Abdullahi, urged the court to convict Awosika based on her guilty plea and to order the forfeiture of the vehicles used in the illegal operation.

In her plea for leniency, defence lawyer, Chief (Mrs.) Lylian Omotunde, described her client as a single mother of four and a Master’s degree holder in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University. Omotunde explained that Awosika, an ex-banker turned to the illegal trade after losing her job and witnessing the collapse of her business. She also informed the court that the convict’s health had deteriorated, pleading for a fine instead of imprisonment.

After reviewing the case, Justice Kakaki accepted the plea for mercy and sentenced Awosika to pay a fine of N4 million in lieu of imprisonment. The court further ordered that the three vehicles be forfeited to the Federal Government as instruments of crime.