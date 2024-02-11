Court Convicts CBT Centre Owner Over Registration Infractions

A Grade One Area Court sitting at Aco Estate, Abuja, has convicted a Computer-Based Test (CBT) owner, Mr Ezechinoso Augustine of registration infraction, concealment, breach of trust and theft.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Sunday in Abuja noted that the accused who operates a CBT centre in Onitsha, was charged with criminal breach of trust, concealment, registration infraction(cheating) and theft.

Mr. Ezechinoso was said to have signed and collected a customised and sensitive registration material from the Anambra State Office of the Board to enable him kick-start and activate the process of UTME registration but he had concealed it with the intention to defraud the Board and to enable him to acquire a second one to complete his alleged fraudulent activities at the CBT centre.

The accused was said to have alleged that the material he collected was not functioning and had lied and denied that he was not in possession of any for registration during interview however, it was later revealed he had concealed the material.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Olisaemeka Okeke, who was holding briefs for Mr. Stanley Nafoaku, the suspect had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The defendant’s counsel, Barrister Pere Adge, however, pleaded that the accused was a Nigerian, who might have been prompted by the prevailing circumstances to commit the infractions without intent to cause damage or harm, and being a first-time offender, she pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

The presiding judge, Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Kagarko, however, found the suspect guilty and ordered that he should be remanded at Nasarawa Correctional Centre till Thursday, 8th February 2024, when judgment would be delivered.

However, the case could not be heard on the scheduled date on account of unforeseen circumstances and was postponed to the following day, Friday, 9th February 2024.

“The following day, the presiding judge found Mr. Ezechinoso guilty on all four counts citing the criminal breach of trust, which attracted a nine-month imprisonment or 30 thousand naira fine and attempt to commit the offence of cheating, which attracts a six-month imprisonment or a fine of twenty thousand naira.

Ezechinoso was also found guilty of intent to conceal, which attracted a three-month imprisonment term or the payment of a fine of ten thousand naira while the fourth count charge, which was theft, attracted eight months or an option of thirty thousand naira fine.

Reacting to the judgement, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), warned would-be infractors to desist from their nefarious agenda or face the full wrath of the law.

While noting that it has an array of technological devices at its disposal that enables real-time detection of infractions, the Board also warned that it would not hesitate to wield the big stick on any person or group, no matter how highly placed, who might wish to undermine its capabilities.

The Board reassured the public that it would not leave any stone unturned to protect its systems and clients against any form of violation.

Meanwhile, JAMB has vowed to ensure justice was served in the case of the reported violation of the data protection right of a 15-year-old candidate by an agent of a CBT Centre currently before a Lagos Court.