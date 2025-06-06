Court Convicts 9 Chinese For Economic Sabotage, Financial Terrorism

Share

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday convicted and sentenced nine Chinese nationals, among whom are two females, to one year imprisonment each for economic sabotage and financial terrorism.

The convicts’ names were given as; Zhao Xiang Hui, Liu Hai Rong, Liu Gang, Du JI Geng and Li Dong. Others are; Huang Bo, Xhiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng and Deng Wei Qiang.

The convicts were arraigned in the aftermath of an operation by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), sometimes last year December at the 6th floor of a building located at Oyin Jolayemi Street in Lagos State where over 700 people were arrested for offences bordering on cyber terrorism and economic sabotage.

At yesterday’s proceedings, EFCC’s lawyer, Nnemeka Omewa, informed the court that the defendants have opted for plea bargain arrangements which the Commission has found worthy.

Confirming Omewa’s position, defence lawyer, Folarin Damela, urged the court to accept the plea bargain. Consequently the charge was read and all the defendants pleaded guilty to same.

The defendants also admitted that they freely consented to and signed the plea bargain agreement. Following the guilty plea of the defendants, Omewa asked the court to convict and sentence them in accordance with the plea bargain agreement.

In the absence of any objection to the prosecutor’s request, Justice Daniel Osiagor convicted and sentenced the defendants in line with the plea bargain agreement.

The judge sentenced the defendants to one year imprisonment each, commencing from the 10th of December, 2024. They were also fined N1 million each in addition to the jail term.

The court also ordered that upon the completion of the prison term, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) shall repatriate the convicts to their country of origin.

Justice Daniel Osiagor also ordered that all the items found on the convicts including furniture, computer gadgets and laptops be forfeited to the Federal Government.

