Court Compels EFCC To Release CBN, Bank Records In N20bn Fraud Trial Against Ex-AMCON Boss

A Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to provide critical evidence in the N20 billion fraud case against former Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, presiding over the matter at the Ikeja court, directed the EFCC to furnish both the defence and the court with essential investigative materials.

These include the electronic statement of a new-generation bank and a report from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Kuru, who was arraigned on February 11, 2025, is standing trial on anamended six-count charge alongside Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited.

While Kuru pleaded not guilty, Sigma Golf, represented by its Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Hamidu Modibbo, entered a guilty plea through a plea bargain agreement.

