Court clears security guard of child defilement charges

A security guard, Tony Nkocha, accused of defiling a nine-year older girl, (name withheld), has been discharged by the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja. The court, presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye, freed the security guard for want of diligent prosecution. Nkocha was specifically set free on the lone count charge of defilement proffered against him by the Lagos State Government (LASG).

In her ruling, Justice Soladoye held that there was no moral justification for keeping Nkocha at the correctional centre due to the non-presentation of witnesses by the prosecution. The judge held: “Whoever brought him to court must be here to testify against him. Justice is for all, for the defendant, victim, and public at large. No one will use this court to suffer anybody”. Thereafter, Justice Soladoye struck out the case and said that the prosecution was at liberty to re-arrest Nkocha whenever the witnesses are ready. “This case is struck out for lack of diligent prosecution. However, the prosecution is at liberty to re-arrest the defendant when the witnesses are ready. “The prosecution must also put their house in order, for Justice delayed is justice denied,” the judge further held.

Before the decision of the trial judge, the counsel for the defence, Mrs Scholarstica Nwogu, had prayed to the court to strike out the case for want of diligent prosecution. Nwogu said: “The case had come up 13 times with no witness to show up. “I humbly urge this court to strike out the case for want of diligent prosecution because this case has come up 13 good times with no witnesses from the prosecution. The defendant has been in custody since 2020”. The alleged offence, the prosecution said, contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.