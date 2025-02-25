Court Clears Naira Marley, Sammy Larry Of MohBad’s Death

Share

A Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, on Tuesday cleared Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, Sammy Larry, and Prime Boy of involvement in Mohbad’s death.

Naira Marley, Mohbad’s former record label boss, Sammy Larry, and Prime Boy, a close associate, have faced allegations of involvement in Mohbad’s death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, leaving a void in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Despite a series of court trials and investigations, the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death remain unknown.

However, a Lagos Magistrate Court’s ruling on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, dismissed allegations against Naira Marley, Sammy Larry, and Prime Boy.

Meanwhile, the DPP stated that prosecution would be filed against the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq.

