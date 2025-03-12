Court Clears Bizman Of Fraud Allegations

Share

…Orders retraction of defamatory publications

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has cleared a businessman, Mr Ebi Otsaye Ogionwo, of allegations of obtaining $300,000 by false pretences, in a case filed against him by the police at the instigation of Mr Oluwatosin Adefila.

The court specifically directed Adefila and his associates to retract and remove all defamatory publications portraying Ogionwo as dishonest and fraudulent.

The court also directed Adefila’s lawyer, Mr Justice Akose, to appear before the court on May 26, 2025, to explain the justification for threatening messages allegedly sent to Ogionwo.

According to an affidavit filed by Ogionwo’s counsel, he had maintained a business relationship with Adefila for over 15 years with a track record of satisfactory performance.

The suit further stated that in 2018 and 2021, the corporate entity represented by Ogionwo accessed loan facilities from Adefila’s Boltzemo Nigeria Ltd and repaid them with full interest, with an addition that in 2022, a $300,000 loan repayment was delayed due to the nonperformance of a third-party organization engaged by Ogionwo’s corporate entity.

Despite being aware of the situation, Adefila allegedly pressured Ogionwo to make immediate repayment and, along with his associates, sponsored defamatory publications in print and online media, portraying Ogionwo as dishonest.

However, in its ruling, the trial court instructed that the outstanding sum of $185,000 be deposited into the bank account of the Federal High Court Deputy Chief Registrar until the offensive publications against Ogionwo were retracted.

Following the court’s ruling, Ogionwo’s legal team instituted a defamation suit at the High Court of Lagos State, Epe Division.

The defendants in the suit are Mr Oluwatosin Adefila, the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police (FCID Lagos), S.O. Ayodele, Esq., Independent Communications Network Ltd, Akin Kuponiyi, Town Crier, EchoNews, and Felix Kuyi.

They argued that the defamatory publications have irreparably damaged Ogionwo’s reputation, and therefore, seeking N2 billion in damages for defamation, cyberbullying, intimidation, harassment, and online stalking.

They are also asking the court to make an order mandating the defendants to tender an unreserved apology and for media organizations involved in the defamatory reports to publish a full retraction of the misleading stories.

