Court Charges Two Brothers For Alleged Homicide, Others

Two brothers have been remanded in a Correctional centre by the Kaduna State High Court for alleged culpable homicide and armed robbery.

Justice Aisha Shagari ordered the remand of the defendants on Tuesday after they pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

The brothers, Hamza Jibrin, age 27, and Yusuf Jibrin age 24, are charged with conspiracy, armed robbery, and culpable homicide.

According to the Prosecutor, James Edward, the defendants and two others at large, while armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons along Airport Road, Kaduna, on Nov. 7, robbed and caused the death of a 26-year-old man, Rabiu Sani.

He added that the defendants stole the deceased’s HP laptop, two cell phones, and wallet, which contained two ATM cards and a cash sum of N30,000.

Edward stressed that the offense is punishable under the Robbery and Firearms ( Special Provision) Act LFN, 2004.

The Defence counsel, Habiba Usman, had pleaded with the court to grant her clients bail, adding that the defendants would be of good behavior and would not jump bail.

However, Justice Aisha Shagari adjourned the matter until Dec. 12 for a hearing.

