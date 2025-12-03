A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has warned the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its refusal to comply with its October 31 judgment directing the commission to immediately release 27 houses it had wrongfully seized, presuming they were acquired with proceeds of crime.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday in a Form 48 by the court’s Registrar and addressed directly to the EFCC Executive Chairman.

It reads, “To the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Plot 301/302, Institute and Research Cadastral District, Jabi, Abuja.

“Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court, made on 31st October, 2025, which ordered you to immediately release the property documents to the property owners/respondents in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, you will be guilty of contempt of court.

“A copy of the said order of court, which was earlier served on you, is hereby annexed for ease of reference.

“This court has been informed that even as of today, Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the property documents to the property owners/respondents.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the order forthwith, or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

Recalled that the EFCC had, on March 13, obtained an ex parte interim forfeiture order against the 27 properties located across the country, and which the court compelled it to publish within 14 days for interested parties to appear and show cause why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Following its publication of the interim forfeiture order in the Punch newspaper of April 4, as ordered by the court, James Ikechukwu Okwete and his company, Jamec West African Limited, claimed ownership of 26 properties, while Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo showed interest in House No 12, Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Okwete, Jamec Ltd and Oladapo objected to EFCC’s subsequent application for final forfeiture of the properties.

In a judgment on October 31, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik upheld the objection by Okwete, Jamec and Oladapo, dismissed EFCC’s application for final forfeiture; vacated the earlier order for interim forfeiture and ordered the commission to immediately release the properties.

In the October 31 judgment, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik said, based on her analysis of the evidence presented before the court, “I firmly find that the property owner/respondent’s (Okwete’s) affidavit to show cause has merit.

“Additionally, I hold in favour of Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo being a person interested in House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, that since the learned senior counsel for the applicant (EFCC) has informed the court that it has no objection to her affidavit to show cause, that her affidavit filed to show cause, stands substantiated in its entirety.

“Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety the interim order of Forfeiture granted on 13th March 2025 to the applicant in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the applicant’s ex parte originating motion.

“Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/their documents to the property owner/respondent and the House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT to Adebukunola lyabode Oladapo, respectively.

“In that vein, the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture, along with the corresponding responses filed, are now otiose. I so hold,” Justice Abdulmalik said.

However, lawyer to Okwete and Jamec Ltd, Serekowei Larry (SAN) has written to the Chairman of the EFCC complaining about the commission’s alleged failure to comply with the judgment.

The November 27 letter written by Larry on behalf of Okwete and Jamec Ltd reads: “We write as counsel to Mr James Okwete and his company ~ Jamec West Africa Ltd, the property owners, to formally apprise you of the events that have followed this case since 31st October, 2025, when judgment was given against you.

“As indicated above, judgment was given by the Federal High Court, coram: Hon. Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik, on Friday, 31st October, 2025, in the presence of your counsel, led by Maryam Hayatudeen Esq.

“On 14th November, 2025, the judgment order was served on your good office, and nothing was done to obey it.

“On 26th November, 2025, the Federal High Court, through its Enforcement Unit, led by Mrs Lilian Amenger, proceeded to your office to execute the judgment which simply required your office to hand over the title documents of the properties, subject matter of the suit, to the officials of the court,

“In straight words, your office refused to do so, thereby blatantly disobeying the said judgment, which in its penultimate paragraph used the words, ‘the immediate release.’

“In any regime, talk less of a democracy, it will be the height of it, if judgments of the court are blatantly disobeyed. We, however, want to believe that you are not aware of what happened, hence this letter.

“We anticipate your positive reactions within a reasonable time before we take further steps.”