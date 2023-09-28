Court Cases Against My Candidature, Psychological Warfare – Achonu

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the November 11 Imo State governorship election, Senator Athan Achonu has said the cases filed before the court challenging his candidature were a psychological warfare, to confuse the people of the state.

Achonu who is reacting to the Supreme Court judgement that dismissed the petition filed by the Lamidi Apapa group, said he refused to join issues with Ikechukwu Ukaegbu and Basil Maduka because he was not the party of the suit they filed before the court.

According to him, he won a free and fair governorship primary and his name has already been published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate of the Labour Party.

“I have refused to join issues with Ukaegbu and his cohorts because I think it was not necessary.

“In the first place I was not sued, secondly I won a free and fair election and, thirdly INEC gas published my name. It is when they say I am no more the candidate, that is when I will be bothered.

“I have been concentrating on my campaigns because the Imolites are bent on removing the present APC government in Imo State because of all the atrocities being committed.

“I want to make it clear now to Imo people because it was a psychological warfare. The whole idea was to make Imolites think that there could be a problem with my candidacy, so they will so, if I vote for Senator Achonu it will be a wasted effort.

“That was just the psychological warfare that they were waging against Imolites, but thank God the Supreme Court has laid that to rest today.

“So I am calling on all Imolites to come out in their numbers to campaign and champion the course of taking back Imo for themselves because what is happening there is atrocious,” he said.

Achonu promised to run people people-oriented government if elected governor of Imo State.

LP Legal Adviser Khinde Edu and Okwudili Anozie, a member of the legal team, said Supreme Court justices have put to an end the gimmick of the Apapa group against the party’s governorship candidate.

Edu who maintained that the Labour Party conducted only one governorship primary on April 15, which was won by Senator Achonu, said both Ukaegbu and Maduka participated but scored less than 10 votes.

He accused Ukaegbu and Maduka of attempting to mislead the court and commended the apex court for dismissing the petition.

“They (Supreme Court justices) found out that they were colluding, and warned them not to come before the court. The implication is that our candidate remains the candidate of the party.

“Finally, we are going to concentrate on our campaign,” he stated.

The party had earlier issued a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, who said a panel of five Supreme Court justices led by Justice Iyang Okoro cautioned the appellant for abusing the court process and wasting the time of the courts.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria today dismissed an appeal brought before it by one Basil Maduka against the Labour Party over the rightful candidate of the party in the Imo State governorship election on the ground of locus standi.

“Two other respondents in the matter were the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Lamidi Apapa-led candidate, Joseph Ukaegbu, alias Ikenga, whose request to seek for a consequential order was also rejected by the Supreme Court.

“With this judgement by the highest court in Nigeria, the Lamidi Apapa’s plot to hijack the affairs of the Labour Party including the powers to nominate candidates has finally come to an end,” the party said.