Court Begins Impeachment Trial Of S’Korean President, Yeol

Share

South Korean constitutional court on Tuesday commenced the impeachment trial of the embattled President of the country, Yoon Suk Yeol.

New Telegraph reports that the session ended within four minutes due to Yeol’s absence and request to recuse one of the eight justices from the proceedings.

However, the first hearing is to determine whether the suspended President Yeol should be removed from office following his attempt to impose martial law.

Meanhile, his lawyers had previously announced that he would not attend, citing safety concerns as he faces an arrest warrant on separate insurrection charges.

READ ALSO

According to South Korean law, it requires the court to reschedule the hearing to allow Yeol another opportunity to attend before proceeding without him.

The next hearing is set for Thursday, January 16. Although Yeol’s legal team has hinted he might appear at a later date, they however have criticized the court’s unilateral decision in setting trial dates.

Yeol’s presidency, already under scrutiny, took a dramatic turn on 14 December when parliament voted to impeach him.

This move was supported by members of his own party alongside the opposition, but the impeachment would only be finalized if at least six of the eight constitutional court justices voted to uphold it.

Share

Please follow and like us: