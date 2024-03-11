Court begins hearing of alleged N4.8bn fraud case against Ibeto today

Barring any last-minute change, the hearing of the N4.8 billion fraud charge slammed against the Chairman of Ibeto Energy Development Company, Chief Cletus Ibeto and two others, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will commence today before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja. It would be recalled that Chief Ibeto’s case file has been transferred to Justice Ogala by the Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, after reviewing petitions written by the defendants against Justice Ismail Ijelu, who earlier presided over the case.

The defendants in their various petitions accused Justice Ijelu of bias and also challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had dragged Chief Ibeto alongside his firms, Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings Limited before the court on a 10-count charge bordering on allegations of conspiracy, fraud, forgery and fraudulent use of documents.

At the last hearing of the matter before Justice Ogala, neither the prosecution’s lawyer nor the defendants were in court. However, Adebayo Shittu, announced appearance for all the defendants while the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins, announced his appearance as an interested party. Martins particularly told Justice Ogala that his appearance in the matter as an interested party was based on Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution and the petition written by the defendants asking the State’s Attorney General (AG) to take over the case. Justice Ogala, after entertaining arguments from the defendants’ lawyer and the DPP, declared that the trial could not proceed on the reason of the absence of the prosecution.

Justice Ogala informed parties present that the case would be adjourned, and a hearing notice would be served on the EFCC, to appear on the next date. As a result, the judge adjourned further hearing of the matter to March 11, 2024. Before this time, the much anticipated arraignment of Chief Ibeto alongside his companies had been stalled on four occasions;September 28, October 5, November 3 and December 6, 2023, owing to his failure toappear in court; although his lawyers represented him.

This development made Justice Ijelu grant the request of the prosecution on November 3, 2023, to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the businessman for allegedly refusing to appear to take his plea despite many undertakings by his lawyers to produce him in court. However, during the proceedings of December 6, 2023, the Lagos AG, Lawal Pedro, SAN, informed the court that he was considering taking over the matter based on a petition written by the defendant.

Martins, who represented the AG, also informed the court of a petition written by the law firm of Robert Clarke (SAN), seeking a review of the case file and the outright taking over of the case by the office of the AG. But the EFCC through its lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), had challenged the move, describing it as an attempt to scuttle the trial. The SAN had insisted that the AttorneyGeneral’s letter was written without hearing from the EFCC and that the purpose was to shield the defendant from appearing before the court, and when he is seized of the whole matter, the AG would change his mind.