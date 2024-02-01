Court Bars Police From Arresting, Harassing Ehi

Following the directive of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for the immediate arrest of Edison Ehi the former factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, a Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt has granted an application filed by Mr Ehie against his arrest by the police.

Mr Ehie, in the application, asked the court to restrain the police and other security agencies from arresting, detaining, and harassing him over his alleged involvement in the burning of the Rivers assembly complex, the Nation newspaper reported.

The judge, Sika Aprioku, granted the application before adjourning the matter to 6 February for a hearing.

READ ALSO:

Since Both courts are of equal jurisdictions it remains to be seen which court order the police will comply with.