Court Bars Ibas From Inaugurating New Rivers Services Commission Members

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has barred the state’s Sole Administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, from inaugurating the chairman and members of the Rivers State Services Commission, following a suit against the inauguration.

The former members of the commission, who are the claimants are challenging their suspension by the sole administrator, which led the court to stop the inauguration, until there is a judgement in the suit.

The claimants, including Rev. Goodlife Iduoku Ben, Amadi Christian Echele, Chimenem Wisdom Jerome and three others, claim they were unlawfully removed from office by the sole administrator without due process.

The defendants in the suit include the Sole Administrator, Ibas, the Accountant General of the state, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and eleven others.

The suspended chairman of the commission, Rev. Ben in an affidavit, had noted that Ibas lacks the legal authority to suspend them or appoint a new chairman and commission members.

The court, presided by Justice Frank Onyiri issued the order after the parties adopted their final written addresses after the old members that were appointed by Governor Siminialayi Fubara got suspended by Ibas.

.Justice Onyiri had directed all parties to maintain the status quo in an order issued in April 2025, and adjourned the matter for judgment, fixed for September 29, 2025.

The claimants had argued that their appointment followed due process beginning from the State House of Assembly where they were screened and confirmed before Fubara issued them appointment letters.