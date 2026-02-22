Court Bars Govt Over Parallel Monarch In Ondo Community

A High Court sitting in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area has stopped the Ondo State Government from installing a parallel monarch in Irun-Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of the state pending the hearing of the suit before the court.

Pointedly, the court, presided over by Justice B.J. Akinwumi, ordered the parties in the suit before him to maintain the status quo on the matter of kingship in Irun-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of the state.

The suit, filed by Oba Samuel Bayode Agboola and Alhaji Ismaila Jimoh Olarenwaju on behalf of Imoleji Quarters, Irun-Akoko, has Hon. Olanrewaju Adeyemi, the state governor, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, and Chairman of Akoko Northwest Local Government, as defendants.

There have been disputes in the community over the plan to install Adeyemi as a parallel monarch in Irun-Akoko. The traditional ruler and chiefs in the community kicked against the move, which they said would create a crisis in the community.

When the hearing of the enrolment order in the matter between Oba Samuel Bayode Agboola and Hon. Olanrewaju Adeyemi came up, the presiding judge, Justice B.J. Akinwumi, ordered that the status quo be maintained.

The court noted that: “Upon the oral application moved by the Claimant’s Counsel, Mr. Tolu Babaleye, coming up for hearing before His Lordship: Hon. Justice B.J. Akinwumi, and having heard Tolu Babaleye, the counsel to the applicants, the court further ordered that the court is not disposed to hear the application.”

The court therefore adjourned the hearing of the enrolment order to March 3, 2026.

Consequently, the court ordered that the status quo be maintained by the parties.

Justice Akinwumi said: “The Court ordered as follows: Court is not disposed to hear the application today. Same shall be adjourned to 3/3/2026 for hearing.

“In the interim, it is hereby ordered that the status quo should be maintained by the parties as of this moment.”