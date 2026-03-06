Court Bars Godmade Homes From Selling Ikoyi Property Amid Contract Dispute

A Lagos State High Court has granted interim injunctions restraining Godmade Homes Limited and its owner, Ayoolanrewaju Kuyebi, from dealing with a disputed property in Osborne Foreshore II, Ikoyi, following a legal challenge by property buyer, Two Aprils Limited.

Justice Rosul Oriyomi Olukolu granted the injunctions in an ex parte motion filed by AbdulHakeem Adio, counsel to Two Aprils Limited, in Suit No. LD/853CM/2026.

The court’s decision bars the developer and its affiliates from transferring, selling, or otherwise disturbing the property pending the hearing of the substantive case, now slated for April 2, 2026.

According to court documents, Two Aprils Limited had purchased one unit of a 5-bedroom terrace duplex with a 1-bedroom boys’ quarters at Esplanade 6, Iroko Close, Osborne Foreshore II, for N295.5 million, paying N247.26 million upfront. The contract, dated November 4, 2022, stipulated that delivery of the property must be completed by July 31, 2024.