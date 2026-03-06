New Telegraph

March 6, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Court Bars Godmade…

Court Bars Godmade Homes From Selling Ikoyi Property Amid Contract Dispute

A Lagos State High Court has granted interim injunctions restraining Godmade Homes Limited and its owner, Ayoolanrewaju Kuyebi, from dealing with a disputed property in Osborne Foreshore II, Ikoyi, following a legal challenge by property buyer, Two Aprils Limited.

Justice Rosul Oriyomi Olukolu granted the injunctions in an ex parte motion filed by AbdulHakeem Adio, counsel to Two Aprils Limited, in Suit No. LD/853CM/2026.

The court’s decision bars the developer and its affiliates from transferring, selling, or otherwise disturbing the property pending the hearing of the substantive case, now slated for April 2, 2026.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

According to court documents, Two Aprils Limited had purchased one unit of a 5-bedroom terrace duplex with a 1-bedroom boys’ quarters at Esplanade 6, Iroko Close, Osborne Foreshore II, for N295.5 million, paying N247.26 million upfront. The contract, dated November 4, 2022, stipulated that delivery of the property must be completed by July 31, 2024.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Yelewata Massacre: We Can’t Return Traumatised Victims To Rubbles –Benue Govt
Read Next

Abiodun, Adebutu, Yemi-Esan, Others To Grace Madein’s Book, Foundation Launch In Lagos