Court Bars Estate Firm From Selling Disputed Abuja Land

An Abuja High Court has issued an order preventing the Chief Ex‑ ecutive Officer of Shelter Gold Group, Philip Isah, from selling, leasing, or car‑ rying out any transaction involving a disputed parcel of land located in the Gudu District.

The restriction will remain in place until the court reaches a final decision on the case before it. Justice Abubakar Shani granted the order while delivering a ruling on an ap‑ plication for an interlocutory injunction filed by an Abuja-based businessman, Obinna Nkemjika. In the ruling, the court directed Isah, his representatives, and anyone acting on his behalf to refrain from selling, leasing, mortgaging, transferring, or otherwise dealing with the property.

The land in question is located at Plot 17, Gudu District, Cadastral Zone B01, and covers approximately 1,535.742 square metres. The order followed a lawsuit marked CV/4117/2025, in which Nkemjika ac‑ cused the defendant of breaching a land sale agreement. According to the claimant, repre‑ sented by his lawyer, Etaba Agbor, he paid N220 million for the property, but has yet to receive possession of the land or the necessary documents required to finalize ownership.

In his sworn witness statement, Nkemjika alleged that despite receiv‑ ing the payment, the defendant failed to complete the sale agreement and did not release the Certificate of Occupancy for the land. He is asking the court to declare that he is entitled to take possession of the property and to compel the defendant to formally execute the sale agreement and hand over the Certificate of Occupancy.

Additionally, the claimant is seeking N100 million in general damages for the alleged breach of contract, N30 million to cover legal costs, and a post-judgment interest rate of 10 per cent until the total judgement sum is paid. While granting the injunction, the court stated that the claimant had pre‑ sented sufficient evidence to justify protecting the property until the case is fully resolved.

Justice Shani noted that documents presented in court showed an agree‑ ment for the land sale as well as proof of payments totaling ₦220 million, which represents a significant portion of the purchase price. The judge said the evidence raised serious legal questions that require determination and that preserving the property was the most reasonable course of action.

He further explained that transfer‑ ring the land to third parties before the conclusion of the case could undermine the claimant’s request for specific per‑ formance of the agreement. The court also emphasized that land is a unique asset that cannot easily be re‑ placed or adequately compensated with monetary damages if it is sold while a legal dispute is ongoing.

As a result, Justice Shani ordered that the property must remain untouched until the court resolves the matter. The case has been adjourned to April 1, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit, with the court directing that the matter be given an accelerated hearing. Court records showed that the defen‑ dant was absent and had no legal repre‑ sentation when the ruling was delivered, while the claimant’s counsel, Agbor, ap‑ peared in court.