February 23, 2026
Court Bars Ayedatiwa From Installing Parallel Monarch

Justice B.J Akinwumi of an Ondo State High Court in IkareAkoko has stopped the state government from installing a parallel monarch in Irun-Akoko in the Akoko North West Local Government Area pending the hearing of the suit before the court.

Justice Akinwumi ordered the parties in the suit before him to maintain the status quo in the matter.

The suit was filed by Oba Samuel Bayode Agboola and Alhaji Ismaila Olarenwaju on behalf of Imoleji Quarter, Irun Akoko.

There have been disputes in the community over the plan to install Olanrewaju Adeyemi as a parallel monarch in the town. The traditional ruler and chiefs kicked against the move which they said would create a crisis in the community.

