Court Bans Abuja Environmental Agency From Collecting Sewage, Refuse Disposal Levies

A High Court at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has ruled that the powers of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), under sections 30 (4) and 6(1) (a) and (b) of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board Act, 1997, is unconstitutional, null and void.

With this, the court has re- strained the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), from imposing and collecting sewage and refuse disposal levies from NIPCO Plc or any other person or corporate bodies whatsoever in Abuja Municipal Area Council, FCT henceforth.

Similarly, the court also declared that the demand notices for the total sum of N19,400,553.36 imposed on the plaintiff (NIPCO Plc) by the defendant as sewage and refuse disposal levies on fines for the period 2015 to 2021 or for any period whatsoever are ultra vires the powers of the defendants and are therefore unconstitutional, null and void.

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi issued the order of perpetual injunction restraining Abuja Environmental Protection Board while delivering judgment in suit No: CV/ 3493 /2022 filed by NIPCO Plc through its lawyers, Chief Paul Obi (with Ify Ikeatuegwu), against the environmental board of the FCT, including its officers, agents, employees.