Court Backs Deeper Life Church On Protection, Peaceful Settlement

Deeper Life Church Church has asked for full compensation for the demolition of the church’s building at Lawanson, Surulere,Lagos, by the Surulere Local Government.

A Lagos High Court last week ordered the council and its representatives to vacate a parcel of land belonging to the church. Justice E.O Ashade also restrained the council from undertaking any development on the disputed land, just as he directed that members of the church should be given unfettered access to use the property for worship and other religious activities.

The court also ordered the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, to provide protection for the church and its members to prevent further interference and break down of law and order.

Lawyer for the church Taiwo Kupolati (SAN) said the council had offered a lesser value of N10 million as full and final compensation for the church that was not only demolished, but for the entire land.

Also that the local government did not yield to providing a different land within the same area where the worshippers worship.

The church appealed the court for sufficient compensation, to order the AIG to give protection to the worshippers as they continue to maintain their presence on the land, to fellowship and carry out other lawful activities.

The church also appealed that the court restrained the local government from embarking on any form of development on the land.