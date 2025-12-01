Court Awards N3m Damages To Monarch Over Rights Violation

A High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, presided over by Justice Bassey J. Ekanem has given judgement in a suit filed by Eteidung Emem Denis Asikpo, the Village Head of Ekpri Nsukarra In Uyo against Udeme Eyo Asuquo, Inspector David Etim, Furtune Bassey and others, seeking for the enforcement of his right to dignity of human person, right to personal liberty and right to freedom of movement as guaranteed under sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The court held that the arrest and detention of Eteidung Emem Denis Asikpo for a period of five days without trial amounted to an infringement of his personal liberty under Section 35(1) and his freedom of movement under section 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended. It further held that the police misuse its powers at the instigation of Udeme Eyo Asuquo.