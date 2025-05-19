Court Awards Damages Against TCN Over Unpaid Salaries

Share

Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court, Abuja Division, has ordered the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to pay one, Dr. Otaru, the balance of his unpaid salaries during his two-month interdiction from April 24 to June 24, 2024.

The court also awarded him ₦600,000 in general damages. Justice Subilim also restrained TCN from using the outcomes of its Disciplinary Committee to interfere with Otaru’s employment rights while he remains in service.

Otaru had told the court that despite undergoing a promotional interview during his suspension—and performing well—he was denied the promotion.

He argued that the two-month interdiction period allowed by company policy had lapsed, and yet TCN failed to present any formal charges against him. He feared his employment might be terminated unfairly without due process.

In a counter motion, TCN contended that the suspension was necessary to allow for an unbiased investigation and maintained that promotions depend on available vacancies.

While urging the court to dismiss the case, TCN further argued that the disciplinary process is not bound by the two-month limit.

However, Otaru’s counsel , Ayuba Abdul, argued that the conditions of service made no allowance for extending interdiction beyond two months and insisted that the court shouid intervene. In his judgement, Justice Subilim acknowledged that TCN had followed disciplinary protocols up to a point.

But he faulted the company for not reinstating Otaru once the interdiction period ended, calling it an “unfair labour practice.”

The judge nullified the Disciplinary Committee’s proceedings and emphasized the dignity of labour, stating, “I frown at the tendency for others to see labour as a commodity… Work is not just a way to earn a living but a source of personal identity and dignity”.

