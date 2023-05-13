New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Court Assumes Jurisdiction To Hear Lp Leadership Tussle Suit

An Abuja High Court yesterday assumed jurisdiction in the suit filed by some aggrieved members of the Labour Party against the suspended national chairman, Julius Abure and three others The trial judge, Justice Muazu Hamza, made this known while ruling on the preliminary objection filed by the national chairman, Julius Abure and the national secretary challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

The suit was premised on the order restraining the national chairman Julius Abure as well as the National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, National Organising Secretary, Oluchi Opara and National Treasurer, Clement Ojukwu from parading themselves as leaders of the Labour Party pending the hearing of a suit seeking their sack over alleged forged court documents including receipts and seal of the FCT High Court, which they had allegedly used in the substitutions of LP’s candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Justice Muazu Hamza while delivering ruling on the application held that the court has jurisdiction to hear the matter. He added that the plaintiffs were right to have brought the originating summons before the court, adding that the matter is justifiable to be heard. He later adjourned to May 17, for hearing.

