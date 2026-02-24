Court Appoints Administrator For AMNI In Second Creditor Lawsuit

The Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered courtsupervised administration over AMNI International Petroleum Development Company Limited. Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke made the order yesterday, delivering judgment in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1463/25, in an application filed by CCM Vessel Management Company Limited against AMNI International Petroleum Development Company Limited.

The order is the second of such in less than 2 weeks, reinforcing judicial oversight of the company’s affairs under Nigeria’s insolvency laws.

The court had on February 13, granted a similar order, in a separate creditor action filed by CENROC FPSO Solutions Nigerian Limited. Both applications were brought within the same period but arose from distinct creditor claims.

In the new order made yesterday, the Court appointed Mr. Sam Aiboni, Esq. as Administrator/ReceiverManager of AMNI, granting him authority under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 to take possession of, manage, and control the company’s business and assets.

The appointment empowers the Administrator to oversee AMNI’s Lagos office and operational assets tied to its upstream petroleum activities, including the FPSO Princess Aweni, formerly known as Armada Perkasa. The CCM application stemmed from an alleged debt of $2.63 million relating to operations and maintenance services performed at the Okoro Field in Rivers State.