Court Affirms Osun’s White Paper On Akirun Stool

An Osun State High Court in Ikirun yesterday dismissed a suit filed against Governor Ademola Adeleke and the state government by Ikirun kingmakers and Prince Yinusa Akadiri, a contestant to the Akirun stool.

Justice Segun Agboola also affirmed the sanctity of the White Paper by the state government which resolved the Ikirun kingship tussle.

The plaintiffs challenged the state government’s decision to set aside the appointment process and recommended a fresh process in line with the findings of the White Paper Report.

The Gboyega Oyetola government in 2022 endorsed the appointment of Akadiri of the Oba-Ara Ruling House as the new Akinrun of Ikirun. However, the Adeleke government nullified the appointment.

The state government later issued a white paper setting aside the appointment of Akadiri as Akirun and recommended a fresh selection process.

Meanwhile, the Ifelodun Local Government Area on the instruction of the state government wrote to the next ruling house to produce a candidate or candidate for the stool.

