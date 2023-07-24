Court Affirms NNPP, Rufai Hanga Elected Senator Of Kano Central

The Kano State Election Tribunal has dismissed the suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for Kano Central, Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura.

Zaura is challenging the victory of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Rufai Sani Hanga that he was not the candidate of the party but Ibrahim Shekarau, a former Governor of the state and immediate Senator representing Kano Central.

Justice I.P. Chima dismissed the suit as lacking in merit and award the cost of 600,000 naira to New Nigeria People’s Party and Rufai Sani Hanga, the candidate of the NNPP.

The Judge further rules that NNPP acted within the stipulated time for the replacement of the candidate of 14 days window period as enshrined in the Electoral Act 2022.