Court Affirms Expulsion Of S’East PDP Nat’l Vice Chairman

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki Ebonyi State capital on Wednesday affirmed the expulsion of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman of South-East, Ali Odefa.

This followed the granting of the reliefs sought by applicants in Suit No: FHC/AI/CS/FHR/197, between Herbert Onyedikachi, Hon Anoke, Egbe, Njoku Nwagu, Moses Idika, Ogbonnaya Idika, Obinna Chukwu, John Igboke, Ijeoma Nome, Okorie C. Okorie and nine others as applicants versus Ali Odefa (defendant), PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The plaintiff had sought relief seeking an order restraining Ali Odefa from parading himself as a member of the PDP and enjoying the rights and privileges accorded to members of the party.

They equally sought an order restraining Ali Odefa from holding the office of National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) South-East Zone.

Delivering judgement on the suit, the presiding Judge Justice Hilary I. O. Oshomah, granted the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs and affirmed the expulsion of Ali Odefa from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to the judgement, counsel to the plaintiff Mudi Erhenede, commended the court for the judgement.

Erhenede asked for a cost of N5 million against the 1st defendant Ali Odefa.

However, counsel for the defendants Ifeanyi Chukwu, told the court that they were not opposed to the judgment.

Odefa was expelled from the PDP on December 12, 2024, by the Executives of the party in Oguduokwor ward Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, after a disciplinary committee of the party recommended his expulsion having found him guilty of anti-party activities.

It would be noted that the Federal High Court in its earlier ruling, presided by Justice Hilary Oshomnah, had awarded N100 million damages against the expelled PDP National Vice Chairman South-East Chief Ali Odefa.

The court issued the order restraining Ali Odefa and the police from harassing, arresting or in any form intimidating the applicants on the issue of his earlier suspension from the PDP, Oguduokwor ward.

