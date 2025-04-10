Court Affirms Agwu As S/East Zonal Chairman Of PDP

Share

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has confirmed Hon. Chidiebere Egwu Goodluck as the substantive National Vice Chairman (NVC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the South-East zone.

The ruling brings clarity to the leadership tussle within the party’s regional structure following the expulsion of the former NVC, Chief Ali Odefa.

Delivering judgment in Suit No: FHC/AI/CS/229/2024, filed by Hon. Egwu against Hon. Umar M. Bature (PDP National Organising Secretary), Chief Ali Odefa, the PDP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Justice Hilary Oshomah upheld Egwu’s nomination by South-East stakeholders.

The court relied on the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) and a previous judgment in Suit No: FHC/AI/CS/182/2024, which had validated Odefa’s suspension and expulsion by the Oguduokwor Ward Executive Committee over alleged anti-party activities.

Justice Oshomah ruled that Odefa’s removal created a vacancy in the NVC position, thereby legitimizing Egwu’s appointment to complete the remainder of the term.

The court further directed the PDP and INEC to recognize Hon. Egwu as the substantive NVC for the South-East zone and to allow him to perform his duties in line with the party’s guidelines until a new zonal congress elects a fresh executive committee.

The decision has been hailed as a victory for due process within the PDP, reinforcing the party’s constitutional framework and the authority of its stakeholders in resolving internal disputes.

Hon. Egwu’s affirmation as NVC is expected to strengthen the PDP’s leadership in the South-East as the party prepares for future political engagements.

