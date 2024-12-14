Court Admits Yahaya Bello N500M Bail With 2 Sureties

Share

The Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday admitted the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to bail in the sum of N500 million with two sureties in like sum. This was after the former governor pleaded not guilty to the 19-count charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bello is standing trial over alleged money laundering trial to the tune of N80bn but pleaded not guilty to all the charges. When the case was called for hearing, on Friday, Counsel for the EFCC, Mr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, notified the court of the intention of the prosecution to withdraw an earlier application for abridgment of the earlier date fixed for arraignment, saying the application had been overtaken by events. The defendant's counsel, led by Mr. Joseph Daudu,

SAN, did not object and Justice Emeka Nwite, accordingly granted the request.

After the defendant had taken his plea, Daudu made clarifications on the reasons he had not been in court during the previous hearings. “I would like to place on record that for any impression that might have been created that the defendant did not wish to appear before your Lordship, coincidentally, the ruling on my Lord’s sitting this morning dealt with the issue of jurisdiction. “What the defendant did was to ask his counsel to challenge the jurisdiction of the court, which got to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. “So it was not a wishful disrespect but he was only trying to defend himself. So we all hold your Lordship in high esteem. If that impression must have been, he should not have presented himself for arraignment. That episode is gone and things are clearer now,” the counsel stated. While moving an application for bail, he assured that the former governor would always be present in court for the trial. “I am saying this with the highest sense of responsibili- ty that the defendant, a twoterm governor of Kogi State, who travelled only two times out of his eight years in service, will always be present in court at all times.

