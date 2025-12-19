Court Admits Ngige To Bail In Alleged N2.2bn Fraud Charges

Justice Maryam Aliyu Hassan of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) admitted former Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige to a liberal bail pending the trial of charges against him.

The judge adopted the administrative bail earlier granted the former governor of Anambra state by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC on his self recognizance as part of the bail conditions.

In addition, Justice Hassan ordered Ngige to produce a surety who must be a Director in the Federal Government employment.

The Director must have landed property in the FCT with Certificate of Occupancy and must deposit the original copy of the Certificate with the court. Besides, the Director must deposit his International travel passport with the court registrar.

Pending the perfection of the bail conditions, the former Minister is to remain at Kuje prison on remand. In yesterday’s ruling, Justice Hassan agreed that the charges against Ngige were bailable offences and that the Constitution of the country presumes him innocent until contrary is established.