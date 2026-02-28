Court Admits Malami, Son, To N200m Bail In Terrorism, Illegal Possession Of Firearms Charges

…to remain in Kuje prison pending bail perfection.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday admitted a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and his son, Abdulaziz, to N200 million bail in the charges bordering on terrorism and illegal firearms possession brought against them by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Malami and his son were, however, ordered to be remanded at Kuje prison pending the perfection of the bail conditions imposed on them by the Court. Trial judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted them bail while ruling on their bail applications, argued by their lead Counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN).

Among others, the Judge ordered the former AGF and his son to get two sureties each one of whom must own landed property either in Maitama or Asokoro. Justice Abdulmalik said that the title of the property must be deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court along with valid international passports.

The sureties are also to depose to affidavit of means and submit their two recent passport photographs with the court. Besides, Malami and his son were also ordered to submit their international passports and recent passport photographs to the court. The judge subsequently fixed March 4, for commencement of trial.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had arraigned Malami and his son, Abdulaziz on a fivecount charge bordering on terrorism and illegal firearms possession. In the charge, marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, Malami is also accused of refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers, whose case files were handed to him while he served as the AGF and Minister of Justice.

Malami and Abdulaziz are, equally accused of warehousing firearms in their residence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birain Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State without lawful authority.

The DSS accused Malami in count one of the charge, with knowingly abetting terrorism financing, while the ex-AGF and his son are charged in counts two to five, with unlawful, possession of a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, 16 Redstar AAA 5720 live rounds of cartridges and 27 expended Redstar AAA 5’20 cartridges, contrary to and punishable under relevant Sections of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and Firearms Act, 2004.

The counts read in part… .

That you, Abubakar Malami of Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, Adult, male, sometime in November, 2022 at Federal Ministry of Justice, Maitama, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did knowingly abet terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files were brought to your office as the Attorney General of the Federation, for prosecution, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 26 (2) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. .

Abubakar Malami and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami of Gesse Phase II, Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, adults, males, sometime in December, 2025, in your residence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did engage in a conduct in preparation to commit act of terrorism by having in your possession and without licence, a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, Sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5°20 live rounds of Cartridges and Twenty Seven (27) expended Redstar AAA 5’20 Cartridges, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 29 of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 .