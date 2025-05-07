Court Admits Key Evidence Linking Nnamdi Kanu To Terrorism

Share

The trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, continues on Wednesday before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the prosecution, tendering key exhibits linking the defendant to acts of terrorism.

New Telegraph gathered that leading the evidence, the prosecuting counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Adegboyega Awomolo, the prosecution’s witness with Code name BBB, resumed testimony, focusing on a petition allegedly authored by the former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and addressed to the Department of State Services (DSS).

The letter accused Kanu of terrorism, murder, and incitement to violence against Nigerian security agencies. The document, dated June 17, 2021, was admitted into evidence and marked as Exhibit PWF, following no objection by the defence team led by Kanu Agabi, SAN.

The witness read from the petition, which alleged that Kanu, through various broadcasts, incited attacks on police and military personnel, resulting in killings, arson, and the destruction of public institutions including police stations and correctional centres.

According to the witness, he instructed, through his broadcast, that police and army seen, should be brought down and their guns seized and used.

The petition also cited a series of violent incidents attributed to the IPOB leader’s directives, stating they constituted a serious threat to national security.

The court also admitted Kanu’s written statement to the DSS, dated July 17, 2021, in which he declined to make a fresh written submission, stating he had already said all he needed to about the allegations. The document was marked as Exhibit PEG.

Awomolo further led the witness to identify a flash drive allegedly containing Kanu’s broadcasts.

Despite an objection from the defence counsel, the court admitted the flash drive and its accompanying certificate of compliance as Exhibits PWA and PW1, respectively.

In one of the video clips played in court, reportedly recorded on December 12, Kanu is heard addressing followers from “the blessed land of Biafra.”

He declared the establishment of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and urged resistance against what he described as “Fulani domination.”

In the video, he also warned governors in the region against political compromises, vowing that “no Fulani parading as herdsman shall be allowed in our land.”

In another video that was played in court, one voice which the DSS witness said belongs Nnamdi Kanu could be heard telling people to “go and burn down Lagos”, “set Murtala Mohammed Airport on fire”, “burn down that Tinubu hotel”, “go into the bush, collect policemen’s guns and kill them”, etc.

Also, in another video, that same voice that is allegedly Nnamdi Kanu’s could be heard saying “every Federal government building in Lagos should be set on fire. Any government vehicle you see, burn them. Manfacture your own weapons, ambush them”.

