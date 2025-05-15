Court Admits Gulak’ S Death Certificate As Evidence In Kanu’s Alleged Terrorism Trial

Share

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday admitted the medical report and death certificate of former presidential aide Ahmed Gulak as evidence in the trial of the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu who is facing terrorism-related charges.

Justice James Omotoso admitted the documents tendered by the prosecution through a witness identified simply as BBB, following no objection from the defence team led by Kanu Agabi (SAN).

The prosecution led by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) had presented the documents, which included a police report from Owerri, linking Gulak’s death to gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB.

However, during cross-examination, Agabi challenged the credibility and completeness of the video statement obtained from Kanu in the Department of State Services (DSS)’s custody, stating that only the defendant and his team were visible in the footage.

The witness said:“That is the procedure,” affirming it was the full recording. When pressed further, he could not recall whether he wore a mask during the interview. Agabi raised concerns over Kanu’s prolonged detention and alleged solitary confinement.

The witness, however, maintained that he was merely an investigator and not responsible for Kanu’s custody or welfare, saying: “Solitary confinement is not a practice of the DSS. I am not his handler.”

The defence further questioned the legality of the prolonged detention, claiming it constituted “cruel and inhuman treatment,” but the witness insisted he was unaware of Kanu’s psychological state and said it was not part of his investigative duty.

Under further scrutiny, the witness said he was not involved in drafting the charges and could not confirm the dates of various charges and to what extent it was amended against the defendant.

