June 8, 2023
Court Admits Final Results In Lp, Obi’s Petition

The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, tendered in evidence yesterday the final results for the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The national document known as Form EC8D(a) was tendered by Paul An- nanaba (SAN) on behalf part of the evidence in support of the petition protesting the outcome of the February 25 elections at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The LP and its candidate, Peter Obi, are challenging the conduct of the presidential election in which Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The 1st to 4th respondents in the suit are; INEC, Tinubu, the vice- president, Kassim Shettima, and the APC.

The respondents, through their legal representatives yesterday, all agreed to the presentation of the national results for all the states and the FCT. Following no objection from the respondents, the five-man panel of the PEPC headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted the national document as evidence in the petition by Obi.

WIn the same development, the petitioners tendered, as evidence in support of their petition against Tinubu’s return, form EC8Cs from 13 states: Bayelsa, Benue, Cross- river, Ebonyi, Edo, Lagos, Niger, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Ekiti and Delta.

